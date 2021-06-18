Greek helicopter pilot detained in British wife’s death

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Police have arrested a Greek helicopter pilot who had claimed his 20-year-old British wife was killed during a robbery at the couple’s home outside Athens. Police detained 33-year-old pilot and flight instructor Babis Anagnostopoulos late Thursday for the May 11 killing of Caroline Crouch. Anagnostopoulos is due to appear in court on Friday. The pilot had publicly claimed that robbers broke into the couple’s home and tied up and gagged the wife and husband in their bedroom. Crouch was suffocated. Authorities said the couple’s infant daughter was found unharmed. The deputy chairman of the police officers’ association of Athens told technological evidence had revealed inconsistencies in the pilot’s account.