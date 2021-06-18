June 18: Nebraska reports COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 33

(KTIV) - Nebraska is reporting 874,368 people have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series, an increase of 8,338 since Thursday's report.

According to the state's COVID-19 Dashboard, 45.9% of Nebraska's 12 and older population is fully vaccinated.

In total, Nebraska has administered 1,773,777 vaccine doses. As of Friday morning, 88,282 Nebraskans are partially vaccinated.

The latest data from Nebraska health officials shows there have been 26 more positive cases reported in the state. In total, there have been 223,986 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Nebraska since the pandemic began.

There are currently 33 hospitalizations in the state due to the virus, which is down from 38 reported on Thursday.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard shows one additional virus-related death has been reported in the state, bringing its total to 2,259.