Kansas judge finds CDC eviction moratorium unenforceable

SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — A judge in Kansas’ most populous county is beginning to evict tenants who are behind on rent in advance of a federal moratorium expiring at the end of the month. Johnson County Magistrate Judge Daniel Vokins explained this week during a Zoom eviction hearing that he doesn’t think the moratorium that was issued last year by the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is enforceable. The federal moratorium has kept many tenants owing back rent housed. With it set to expire, more than 4 million people nationally say they fear being evicted or foreclosed upon in the coming months. Kansas also had its own eviction moratorium, but it expired on May 28.