Lochte flops: Olympic career likely over after 7th in 200 IM

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ryan Lochte’s Olympic career is apparently over. He won’t get a chance for one more swim in Tokyo.

Looking to make it back to the Summer Games for a fifth time, the 36-year-old Lochte didn’t come close.

He struggled to a seventh-place finish in the 200-meter individual medley at the U.S. swimming trials.

Michael Andrew, 14 years younger than Lochte, romped to victory with a blistering pace over the first three laps and holding on at the end.

Chase Kalisz claimed another Olympic event by touching second. Lochte lagged far behind, beating only one other swimmer.