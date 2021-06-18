Man who stabbed Asian American charged with attempted murder

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A man arrested after he allegedly stabbed a 94-year-old Asian American woman in San Francisco in an unprovoked attack has been charged with attempted murder. San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin said 35-year-old Daniel Cauich was also charged with battery causing serious bodily injury and elder abuse. Cauich’s arraignment was scheduled for Friday. It wasn’t immediately known if has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. Officials say Ahn “Peng” Taylor was walking near her apartment Wednesday when Cauich allegedly approached her and stabbed her on her forearm, hip and torso. He then continued walking and threw away the knife.