Manuel reveals burnout diagnosis after loss at swim trials

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Simone Manuel revealed the reason behind her surprising failure to make the 100-meter freestyle final at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials. The 24-year-old sprinter says she was diagnosed with overtraining syndrome — or burnout — in March. She suffered from symptoms including insomnia, depression, anxiety and muscle soreness. Manuel had to take a complete break from training and swimming for three weeks and didn’t return to the pool until mid-April. She won’t be able to defend her 100 free title at the Tokyo Games. Manuel says she’ll still try to make the team in the 50 freestyle beginning Saturday in Omaha.