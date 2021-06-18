NYC mayoral primary will be big test for ranked vote system

NEW YORK (AP) — Voters will likely pick the next mayor of New York City in a Democratic primary next week. The primary will also be a major test of ranked choice voting. That’s a system that lets voters rank several candidates in order of preference instead of choosing just one. City voters approved a measure to use the ranked choice system for primaries and special elections in 2019. Democrats will be asked to rank their top five out of 13 mayoral candidates on Tuesday’s ballot. The primary winner will almost certainly win the November general election in overwhelmingly Democratic New York City.