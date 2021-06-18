Remsen St. Mary’s Beats Le Mars 11-1 in Six Innings
LEMARS, IOWA(KTIV) Remsen St. Mary's, ranked number four in Iowa Class 1A beat Class 3A LeMars 11-1 in six innings.
Softball Scores
GT/RA 5 Ballard 9 Final
Newell-Fonda 1 Fort Dodge 4 Final
S.C. East 4 Assumption 13 Final
GT/RA 0 Fort Dodge 12 Final
Muscatine 12 Bishop Heelan 1 Final
River Valley 3 Kingsley-Pierson 4 Final
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 6 MOC-FV 3 Final
Ridge View 13 MVAO-COU 0 Final
Columbus Catholic 5 S.C. East 6 Final
Emmetsburg 1 Spencer 8 Final
Spencer 11 Storm Lake 0 Final
Whiting 1 Woodbine 10 Final
Baseball Scores
Okoboji 5 George-Little Rock 0 F
Newell-Fonda 16 GT/RA 1 F
Kingsley-Pierson 20 River Valley 1 F
East Sac County 4 S. Central Calhoun 2 F
West Lyon 11 Sheldon 1 F
Southeast Valley 16 SL St. Mary's 1 F
Akron-Westfield 6 Trinity Christian 1 F
Emmetsburg 10 WB-Mallard 3 F
Woodbine 16 Whiting 0 F