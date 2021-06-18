Ryan Murphy to go for another backstroke-double in Tokyo

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ryan Murphy will get a chance to defend America’s backstroke streak in Tokyo. Murphy wind-milled to victory in the men’s 200-meter backstroke at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials in Omaha, adding to his triumph in the 100 back. Lilly King also booked a second event in Tokyo, though she didn’t tough the wall first. The outspoken American settled for the runner-up spot in the 200 breaststroke, touching the wall nearly three-quarters of a second behind Annie Lazor. King had previously won the 100 breast.