Saturday in the Park won’t require masks or tickets this year

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Organizers for Saturday in the Park say they are modifying their mask and ticket requirements for this year's festival.

Previously, organizers said masks would be mandatory at the festival, but with new guidance from CDC, masks are now optional. Social distancing and avoiding the festival if you are sick are still recommended.

“We ask for respect for all at this year’s festival…those wearing masks and those that chose not to, we realize that everyone approaches this important issue from many perspectives and the environment at SITP is one of respect for all, first and foremost,” stated event co-founder and producer David Bernstein in a press release.

Saturday in the Park has also decided that tickets will not be required at this year's festival. Initially, planners had announced the potential for issuing a free ticket in order to control capacity at the event.

Attendance each day could still be limited based on any updated guidance, so attendees are advised to arrive early. Grandview Park will also be fenced off this year, and bags will still be checked at the entrance gates.

"In further analyzing our plans for this year we decided to move away from requiring a free ticket, and will allow entrance to the festival without one just as in past years. This will eliminate a number of complex issues we were concerned about dealing with. We may still limit attendance based on any updated guidance since the park will be fully fenced this year, so we request that attendees arrive early if they want to make sure they can get in,” stated Bernstein in the release.

