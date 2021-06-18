Sioux City native Shelby Houlihan reacts to ban from US Olympic track trials

I will forge ahead with my appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal once the Court of Arbitration for Sport issues its reasoned decision. I am told that appeals of this kind are difficult to win, but I continue to believe that the truth will prevail. Shelby Houlihan, East High School graduate

EUGENE, Ore. (KWWL) – Shelby Houlihan's hopes of running at this weekend's Olympic Trials have been dashed.

The U.S. Olympic Committee late Thursday reversed a decision from USA Track and Field and has once again barred the Sioux City native from competing at the trials.

Houlihan recently received a four-year ban from international competition after trace amounts of nandrolone were found in her system from a test late last year. The world-class distance runner claims a pork burrito she ate contained the nandrolone prior to her test in December.

USA Track and Field had planned to let Houlihan compete due to the possibility of her winning an appeal prior to the upcoming Olympic Games.

Houlihan went to social media and posted a statement about the ban. It can be read in its entirety below.