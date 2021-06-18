Sioux City native Shelby Houlihan reacts to ban from US Olympic track trials

Sioux City native Shelby Houlihan reacts to ban from US Olympic track trialsNew
I will forge ahead with my appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal once the Court of Arbitration for Sport issues its reasoned decision. I am told that appeals of this kind are difficult to win, but I continue to believe that the truth will prevail.Shelby Houlihan, East High School graduate
EUGENE, Ore. (KWWL) – Shelby Houlihan's hopes of running at this weekend's Olympic Trials have been dashed.
The U.S. Olympic Committee late Thursday reversed a decision from USA Track and Field and has once again barred the Sioux City native from competing at the trials.
Houlihan recently received a four-year ban from international competition after trace amounts of nandrolone were found in her system from a test late last year. The world-class distance runner claims a pork burrito she ate contained the nandrolone prior to her test in December.
USA Track and Field had planned to let Houlihan compete due to the possibility of her winning an appeal prior to the upcoming Olympic Games.
Houlihan went to social media and posted a statement about the ban. It can be read in its entirety below.
This week, my attorneys sought an emergency injunction with the Swiss Federal Tribunal to allow me to run the Olympic Trials while my appeal of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) decision is pending. Unfortunately, this morning, they did not grant our request for the emergency order. The court found that because the CAS has not released its reasoning for the decision they can't know whether I am likely to succeed in an appeal.
I want to be clear that, contrary to media reports, I never had any intention of competing if this injunction wasn’t granted. If I was going to race, it was going to be in the right way. I respect the sport and my competitors too much. I would never jeopardize the legal standing of the US team and the Olympic dreams of others. This ruling means that my goal of making another Olympic team is over for now. I can’t begin to find the words to express how disheartening this is. It absolutely breaks my heart to have my dreams and career taken away for something I did not do.
I will forge ahead with my appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal once the Court of Arbitration for Sport issues its reasoned decision. I am told that appeals of this kind are difficult to win, but I continue to believe that the truth will prevail.
As I continue to navigate this difficult process and past week, there are just a few things that I would like to say. I cannot express my gratitude to the outpouring of support I have received. It means the world to me that so many of you have reached out with kind words, offerings of help, and have stood by me with support. I will never forget how loved you have all made me feel. To all those who have been actively helping me through this- I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything you have done for me. I have an amazing group of people surrounding me.