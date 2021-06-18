Smithfield Foods meatpackers approve new union contract

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The union representing workers at the Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls says its members have voted in favor of a new contract. Union leaders say the new contract sends a message to the meatpacking industry that companies need to recognize the sacrifices its employees made during the coronavirus pandemic. The Smithfield plant was the nation’s most active hot spot for COVID-19 cases in the early weeks of the pandemic. Nearly 1,300 workers at the Sioux Falls pork processing plant tested positive for COVID-19 and four workers died. The new contract includes a base rate of $18.75 an hour, up from $17, and a $520 bonus.