Still hot but less humid for Father’s Day weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland avoided seeing back-to-back days of severe weather with strong storms staying to our north and east yesterday.



Some spotty showers are moving through this morning but they should wrap up around mid-morning with little to show for rainfall.



Clouds will begin to decrease around the middle of the day with more sunshine breaking through during the afternoon.



We will still be near 90 for our highs but it will not be as humid today.



It will be a quiet night with lows near 60 degrees, around average for this time of year.



Saturday starts with some sunshine but gradually brings in more cloud cover with a late day thunderstorm possible in western Siouxland.



Scattered thunderstorms will stick around through the night into Sunday with a storm or two possibly containing some hail and gusty winds.



Highs on both days will top out in the upper 80s before the front swings through and brings much cooler temperatures.



More on the weekend forecast and how much we will cool down on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.