Vanderbilt, Tennessee rivalry on hold with both Omaha bound

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A showdown between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at the College World Series with a national championship on the line would have all the emotions of their rivalry bubbling up like a family brawl. The schools separated by 194 miles are on opposite sides of the CWS brackets, so a championship matchup is possible. It also makes it easier for coaches to shower each other with compliments and rave about what it means in the state for both to be heading to Omaha, Nebraska. Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin says seeing the Vols and Commodores playing on TV will inspire children to want to play. Tennessee coach Tony Vitello agrees, saying it will help spark interest in the sport across the state.