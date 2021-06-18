Whiting man charged with Memorial Day murder has pleaded not guilty

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Whiting, Iowa, man charged with 2nd degree murder after a fatal shooting has pleaded not guilty to charges.

Twenty-year-old Marvin Hildreth is charged in the death of 40-year-old Russell Mohr, of Mapleton, Iowa.

Hildreth's jury trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 31 in Woodbury County District Court.

Hildreth is accused of shooting Mohr and a woman outside a home in the 1900 block of 250th Street, near Luton, on Memorial Day.

The female victim told police Hildreth drove up, exchanged words with Mohr, and fired several times before driving off.

Hildreth was eventually found inside his vehicle heading south on Hwy 75. He was taken into custody without incident.

He told police he was called to the residence for help with a disturbance, and that he shot Mohr multiple times.