Strong thunderstorms become possible overnight into Father’s Day

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a pretty nice June afternoon as we reached the mid 80s in much of Siouxland Saturday.



As we move through the evening hours, scattered showers are trying to move into the area.



Those will be fighting dry air and will likely start to fall apart as they move east past Highway 81.



However, a better chance for scattered thunderstorms moves in after midnight with storms more likely in southern Siouxland.



Some of these could contain strong winds and large hail.



These storms will wrap up early Sunday morning with a quiet period looking likely for the late morning hours.



Depending on how much clearing takes place, there is a conditional threat for more strong thunderstorms in the early to mid afternoon hours Sunday in eastern Siouxland.



The biggest threats would again be large hail and some gusty winds.



More on these storm chances and details on a big cooldown to start the week tonight on News 4.