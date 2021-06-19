Skip to Content

Driver rams cyclists in Arizona race, critically injuring 6

SHOW LOW, Ariz. (AP) -- Authorities say a driver in a pickup truck plowed into bicyclists competing in a community road race in Arizona, critically injuring several riders.

Police say officers chased the driver Saturday and shot him outside a nearby hardware store.

Six cyclists are in critical condition after the crash in the mountain town of Show Low, about a three-hour drive northeast of Phoenix.

One was flown to a hospital near Phoenix. The 35-year-old suspect also was hospitalized in critical condition.

A city spokeswoman said the suspect didn't comply when officers tried to arrest him, but the circumstances of the shooting haven't been released.

Associated Press

