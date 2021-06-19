Hardline candidate Ebrahim Raisi wins Iran’s presidential election in record low voter turnout

Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s ultra-conservative judiciary chief, was declared President-elect in Iran’s 2021 presidential election in what’s reported as the country’s lowest voter turnout since the establishment of the Islamic Republic in 1979.

Iran’s Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli announced final election results in Iran’s 13th presidential elections on Saturday, declaring Raisi had won with 17.9 votes cast by eligible voters in Iran. Trailing behind were Mohsen Rezaei, who secured 3.4 million votes; Abdul Nasser Hemmati, who received 2.4 votes; and Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh who secured less than 1 million votes.

Rahmani Fazli said that over 3.7 million ballots were disqualified.

The interior minister said 48.8% of eligible voters cast ballots in this year’s election. This is the lowest voter turnout in Iran’s over 40-year history in holding presidential elections since the establishment of the Islamic Republic.

The previous record low turnout was reported in Iran’s 6th presidential election in 1993. In that race, 50.7% of those eligible voted in what was a second term win for sitting President Hashemi Rafsanjani, according to Iran's state-run IRNA news agency.