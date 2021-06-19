Man suspected of 3 killings in Oregon town is still at large

COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) — A man sought in the killings of three people after a hit-and-run crash near a casino and a shooting at a marijuana dispensary in a small Oregon city is still at large. A prosecutor said the suspect wasn’t found after a manhunt Friday, and he’s considered armed and dangerous. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that the man is suspected of killing a person and stealing their truck before running over two people Friday near a casino in the city of North Bend, leaving one of them dead. He’s then accused of shooting and killing someone inside a cannabis shop. Frasier says the suspect hasn’t been identified.