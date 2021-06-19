Myanmar rejects UN resolution urging arms embargo

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar has rejected a U.N. General Assembly resolution calling for an arms embargo against the Southeast Asian nation and condemning the military’s February seizure of power. The Foreign Ministry statement released Saturday said the resolution was “based on one-sided sweeping allegations and false assumptions.” The U.N. General Assembly resolution passed Friday and is not legally binding. It called on all countries “to prevent the flow of arms into Myanmar.” It also called on the military to restore the country’s democratic transition, and condemned its “excessive and lethal violence” since the takeover.