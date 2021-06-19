Nebraska teen charged in death of his 6-month-old daughter

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska teen has been charged as an adult in the death of his 6-month-old daughter. The Omaha World-Herald reports that 17-year-old Alejandro Flores, of Omaha, was ordered held this week on $225,000 bail on a charge of intentional child abuse in the death of Ruby Flores-Martinez. She wasn’t breathing when police responded to an apartment on June 3. Flores rode in the ambulance to the hospital as medics performed CPR on the baby. She died two days later. The police report said he initially didn’t know what happened but later confessed to injuring the girl.