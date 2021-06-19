President Biden announces the loss of his German Shepherd, Champ

WASHINGTON (KTIV) - President Joe Biden announced the loss of his German Shepherd Champ. The president and first lady Jill Biden released a statement, saying the 13-year-old German Shepherd died peacefully at home.

Our family lost our loving companion Champ today. I will miss him. pic.twitter.com/sePqXBIAsE — President Biden (@POTUS) June 19, 2021

They say in his younger days he enjoyed chasing golf balls on the front lawn of the naval observatory. In the president's tweet, he wrote, "I will miss him."

The Biden's have one other dog, Major. Major is the first shelter rescue dog to occupy the White House.

NBC contributed to this article.