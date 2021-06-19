Riverside Park hosts Siouxland Asian Festival

Today, people around Siouxland had a chance to celebrate Asian pride and culture at the Siouxland Asian Festival.

The event took place at Riverside Park and featured multiple activities, even those geared for kids, like a bouncy house.

An assortment of food trucks and stands were also available.

According to one of the cooks, it's all about community.

"I mean it's amazing man you got a lot of people here, representing their culture, its very diverse and that's what I like about it. So, even if you're not Asian or any other ethnicity, you can experience that just kind of growing into a community and that's what it's all about." Said Enoi Banhleuxai, cook

The event was open to the public.