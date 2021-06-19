Ryan Lochte leaves behind complicated legacy in the pool

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ryan Lochte came up short in his bid to make a fifth Olympic team at age 36. He finished seventh in the 200-meter individual medley at the U.S. trials. He wanted one more chance to make everyone forget that night in Rio five years ago, when he lied about being robbed at a gas station after a night of partying. He leaves behind a complicated legacy. He won 12 Olympic medals — tied for second-most by a swimmer in history — and 27 more at world championships. His generosity with fans was legendary. But his attempt to write a different ending to his career didn’t work out.