Sheriff: Alabama man killed after pointing gun at deputies

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an armed 20-year-old man was fatally shot during a standoff with sheriff’s deputies and Alabama state troopers. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers identified the slain man as Jeff Melvin of Salem, an unincorporated community that’s part of the Auburn metropolitan area. Sheriff Jay Jones said deputies received a call early Saturday morning about a man with a gun near the road. Deputies say they found Melvin armed with a shotgun. After nearly two hours of negotiating with him to drop the weapon, authorities say Melvin pointed the gun at officers, prompting them to fire. Melvin’s mother told authorities that her son suffered from mental health issues.