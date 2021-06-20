A Texas deputy constable’s family is shot during a home invasion

HOUSTON (CNN) - Police in Houston, Texas are investigating a home invasion, involving one of their own.

A deputy constable and his family were asleep inside their apartment building Sunday morning, when officers say someone broke in, shooting his wife and four-year-old stepdaughter.

Police say they found a blood trail, so the deputy may have shot the suspect after they exchanged gunfire.

The four-year-old had to undergo surgery and her mother has a gunshot wound in her leg.

Police say the suspect was armed with an assault rifle and a shotgun.

So far, no arrests have been made.