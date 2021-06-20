At least 10 dead in multi-vehicle pileup in Alabama

BUTLER COUNTY, AL (NBC) - At least 10 people were killed after a multi-vehicle pileup on I-65 in Alabama last night.

The accident occurred along a stretch of I-65 in Butler County. Officials believe weather may have caused the accident, saying the crash was caused by several vehicles that hydroplaned on the wet highway.

Among the fatalities were eight children when the bus they were in collided with another vehicle and burst into flames.

The children in the bus were a part of the Alabama Sheriff's Youth Ranch, victims ages ranged from four to 17 years old.

At least 14 vehicles were involved in the crash.

An investigation is underway.