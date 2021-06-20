Butler drives Wolfpack past Stanford 10-4 in CWS opener

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jonny Butler homered and drove in a career-high five runs, Reid Johnston pitched six strong innings and North Carolina State opened the College World Series with a 10-4 victory over Stanford. The Wolfpack knocked out No. 1 national seed Arkansas in super regionals last week. They continued their postseason roll in the first CWS game since 2019. The 2020 event was canceled because of the pandemic. Johnston limited the Cardinal to Tim Tawa’s solo homer and a single through six innings. He wore down in the seventh and turned the game over to closer Evan Justice.