Hard-line judiciary head wins Iran presidency in low turnout

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief has won the country’s presidential election in a landslide victory. The results propelled Ebrahim Raisi, a protege of the country’s supreme leader, into Tehran’s highest civilian position. The vote appeared to see the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. Out of over 59 million eligible voters, only 28.9 million voted. Of those voting, some 3.7 million people either accidentally or intentionally voided their ballots, far beyond the amount seen in previous elections. Raisi dominated the election only after a panel under the watch of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei disqualified his strongest competition. His candidacy, and the sense that the election served more as a coronation for him, sparked widespread apathy among eligible voters.