Russia’s ambassador, recalled over spat, returns to US

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s ambassador has returned to the United States three months after being recalled as tensions rose between Moscow and Washington. Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Joe Biden agreed at their summit in Geneva last week on the return of Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov and U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan, who left for the U.S. in April. On Sunday, Antonov boarded an Aeroflot flight to New York and then traveled to Washington. The Russian Embassy tweeted Sunday night that he had returned to his duties.