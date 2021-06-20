Take 2: Spacewalking astronauts tackle solar panel work

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Spacewalking astronauts are back at it 260 miles up, working to install powerful new solar panels outside the International Space Station. France’s Thomas Pesquet and NASA’s Shane Kimbrough floated out Sunday. They’re picking up where they left off Wednesday, when spacesuit and other problems prevented them from unrolling the first in a series of high-tech solar panels. NASA plans a third spacewalk later this week to install a second panel that was delivered by SpaceX earlier this month. These new solar wings will give the aging space station a much needed electrical boost, as demand for experiments and space tourists grows.