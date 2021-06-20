The Explorers beat Lincoln 10-9 in Ten Innings to complete the Series Sweep

SIOUX CITY(KTIV) Sioux City got down 3-0 in the top of the first, but rallied to score three runs in the bottom of the first to tie the game at three with Lincoln.

Sioux City would go up 8-3 but Lincoln comes back to tie the game at eight and the game would go into extra innings.

In the top of the tenth, Lincoln would add a run but Sioux City would get a walk off single from Chase Harris to bring in two runs and the X's go on to beat Lincoln 10-9 in ten innings.

The Two teams will meet again on Tuesday down in Lincoln.