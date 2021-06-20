US college student found dead in Russia

Russian news reports say searchers have found the body of an American student who had been missing for several days.

About 50 volunteers joined a search-and-rescue team looking for 34-year-old Catherine Serou, who was a graduate of California's UC Davis.

Searchers combed a wooded area north of the city of Nizhny Novgorod, where Serou was enrolled at a university.

The head of the search effort said cell phone tower data showed that's where her phone was last turned on.

Serou's body reportedly was found Saturday in the same area, about 250 miles east of Moscow.

Russia's investigative committee said that a man with a criminal record was arrested on suspicion of murder in the case.

Russian media reported Serou moved from California to Russia in 2019 to study law at Lobachevsky University in Nizhny Novgorod.

Local news reports said Serou was last seen on Tuesday after getting into a car.

The cause of death was not specified.

UC Davis issued a statement saying, "We were deeply saddened to hear about the death of Catherine Serou, a UC Davis alumnus twice over and a member of the UC Davis community."