What a comeback: Manuel wins at trials, Adrian falls short

7:51 pm Nebraska news from the Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Simone Manuel is going back to the Olympics. After revealing she was diagnosed with overtraining syndrome, Manuel brought the crowd to its feet on the final night of the U.S. Olympic swimming trials with a thrilling victory in the 50-meter freestyle. The first Black woman to capture an individual gold medal in swimming, Manuel failed to even qualify for the final of the 100 free. But Manuel bounced back to win the 50 by one-hundredth of a second over Abbey Weitzeil. Caeleb Dressel won the men’s 50 free. Nathan Adrian just missed out on the Olympics by finishing third.

