Yemeni officials say battle for key city intensifies

MARIB, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni officials say that heated battles have taken place in recent days between forces of Yemen’s internationally recognized government and the country’s rebels around the strategic city of Marib. The rebels, known as the Houthis, have been trying to seize the area for months. Military officials and tribal leaders from the area said that an estimated dozens of fighters have been killed and injured in the recent fighting. Iran-backed Houthi rebels have been attempting since February to capture Marib from the internationally recognized government to try to complete their control over the northern part of Yemen.