Skip to Content

EF-1 tornado causes damage in Dubuque County, IA Sunday evening

Updated
Last updated today at 10:14 am
10:06 am Iowa NewsTop Stories
Sabra Lyons
Photo submitted to our sister station KWWL. Photo courtesy of Sabra Lyons.
Sabra Lyons (1)
Photo submitted to our sister station KWWL. Photo courtesy of Sabra Lyons.
brent
Damage to a cattle barn right off Bernard Road. Photo taken by Brent Their

UPDATE: The National Weather Service released preliminary results from the Bernard tornado damage survey, indicating that an EF-1 tornado caused damage to farm outbuildings and trees.

It tracked near north Jackson and south Dubuque counties. Peak wind speeds were at 90-100 mph.

No injuries have been reported.

Dubuque County Sheriff's Office and Bernard Fire first reported the tornado on the southeast side of Bernard near the Jackson County line.

Other parts of Dubuque County saw gusty wind as the storms rolled through. There was a report of a 55 mph wind gust in Cascade.

Author Profile Photo

KWWL

More Stories

Skip to content