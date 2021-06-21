EF-1 tornado causes damage in Dubuque County, IA Sunday evening

UPDATE: The National Weather Service released preliminary results from the Bernard tornado damage survey, indicating that an EF-1 tornado caused damage to farm outbuildings and trees.

It tracked near north Jackson and south Dubuque counties. Peak wind speeds were at 90-100 mph.

No injuries have been reported.

Dubuque County Sheriff's Office and Bernard Fire first reported the tornado on the southeast side of Bernard near the Jackson County line.

Other parts of Dubuque County saw gusty wind as the storms rolled through. There was a report of a 55 mph wind gust in Cascade.