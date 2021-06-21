Daddy Bootcamp: Helping new dads on what to expect with their newborn child

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Being a new parent can be scary, but there are lots of classes out there to help ease the nerves of those expecting their first child.

The men's group at Arch United Methodist Church teamed up with Her Health Women's Center to host the first-ever Daddy Bootcamp on Monday.

The class helps new dads with what to expect when their first baby comes into the world.

Men learned how to change diapers, swaddle, prepare a bottle, and more.

Educator Mike Kurtz said the class consists of experienced fathers from the church, teaching the new fathers, what it's like to be a first-time Dad.

"Dad has an incredibly important role in this process. So does mom, right? But it's really about how do we do parenting together to make sure that the children grow up knowing both mom and dad," said Mike Kurtz, Educator.

Kurtz said it's important for dads to know they can, and should, be a part of raising their new child.

"Many times in society, the dad's kind of go, 'Oh I'm hands off! I'm going to work, I don't need to worry about the baby, that's all mom.' I don't think that's true. Right, I don't think that's the way the Lord led us to be. I think he wanted us to all be nurturing, caring individuals. And that's what we're trying to bring these dads along to be," said Kurtz.

The Bootcamp will be offered for new fathers every month.

If you are going to be a first-time father, and want to participate in the Bootcamp, you can call Her Health Women's Center to register to be part of the program at 712-224-2000.