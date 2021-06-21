EXPLAINER: Ranked choice voting gets big test in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — Ranked choice voting makes its debut in New York City’s mayoral primary Tuesday. Rather than pick just one candidate, voters get to rank several in order of preference. Even if a voter’s top choice doesn’t have enough support to win, their rankings of other candidates still play a role in determining the victor. One downside of the system is it makes it tough to forecast a winner before the vote count is complete. That means people shouldn’t expect to learn who won on election night. There are 13 candidates on the ballot in the Democratic mayoral primary. Only two Republican candidates face off, making ranked choice a nonfactor.