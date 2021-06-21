June 21: Iowa reports active COVID-19 cases at 1,933, hospitalizations drop to 54

(KTIV) - Iowa health officials are reporting 3,009 more people have completed their vaccine series, for a total of 1,459,148 people fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The state's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard shows 2,801,850 total vaccine doses have been administered to Iowa residents.

Between 10 a.m. Sunday and 11:45 a.m. Monday, there were 30 new, confirmed cases in the state. So far, Iowa has reported 373,130 people have tested positive for the virus.

Of those who have tested positive, 365,083 have recovered, an increase of 68 in the last 24 hours.

Iowa's COVID-19 dashboard shows two additional virus-related deaths have been reported, keeping the state's total to 6,114.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (365,083) and the number of deaths (6,114) from the total number of cases (373,130) shows there are currently 1,933 active positive cases in the state.

The latest report from the Iowa Department of Public Health says there are 54 hospitalizations due to the virus, which is down from 68. Of those hospitalizations, 14 are in the ICU and 9 are on ventilators.

Because Iowa updates vaccinations numbers at 12 p.m. daily and KTIV's COVID-19 update is released before then, the vaccination numbers will be from noon the previous day.