Merkel’s bloc pledges stability, renewal to German voters

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s center-right bloc is pledging to boost the economy without raising taxes and make the European Union nation “climate neutral” by 2045 while preserving industrial jobs. That is part of its program for the Sept. 26 parliamentary election that will determine who succeeds longtime Chancellor Angela Merkel. The Union bloc on Monday became the last major political force to set out its campaign program. The other two parties fielding candidates for the chancellery, the environmentalist Greens and the center-left Social Democrats, unveiled their programs in March. The Union bloc released its platform at a time when polls show it back in the lead, ahead of the Greens.