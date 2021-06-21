Much cooler temperatures for the first full day of summer

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We officially started summer late last night but it will not feel like it today.



It will be the coolest day of June yet as we top out in the low to mid 70s for highs as cooler air moves in behind yesterday's front.



It will also be breezy with winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour out of the northwest.



Expect a mix of sun and clouds through the day.



Tonight we drop into the low 50s for our lows.



It will be a good opportunity to give the air conditioner a break and open up your windows!



Going into tomorrow we will start warming up some with highs in the mid 80s and partly cloudy skies.



As we get into Tuesday evening there will be a chance of some isolated thunderstorms rolling through our area.



More on the warming temperatures and those storm chances on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.