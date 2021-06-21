Russian research assistant arrested for spying in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say a Russian man who worked at a German university has been arrested on suspicion of espionage for allegedly passing information to Russian intelligence. Federal prosecutors said Monday that he worked as a research assistant for a science and technology professorship at a German university. They didn’t identify the university or specify where in the country he was arrested. The man is accused of meeting at least three times with a member of a Russian intelligence service between October of last year and this month. In two of those meetings, he is alleged to have handed over information on the university in exchange for cash.