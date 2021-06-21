Serbia and Montenegro clash over 1995 Srebrenica massacre

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia and Montenegro have clashed over Belgrade’s denial that genocide happened in the Bosnian enclave of Srebrenica during the Balkan war, further straining relations between the two former close allies. Montenegro’s parliament last week adopted a resolution on the 1995 massacre of about 8,000 Bosniak men and boys in Srebrenica by Bosnian Serb troops that has been branded genocide by a U.N. war crimes court. Montenegro’s resolution banned public denial of the atrocity and said Serbs in general should not been blamed for genocide, but only those individuals who committed the war crime. However, Serbia’s leadership reacted to the resolution with anger.