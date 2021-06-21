Monona County Sheriff: Unidentified body found in Missouri River on Sunday

Onawa, Iowa (KTIV) - The Monona County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a body was found in the Missouri River Sunday afternoon.

The sheriff's office says at about 1 p.m. Sunday, they received a call that a fisherman had found a body in the Missouri River north of the Highway 175 Bridge, located near Decatur, Nebraska.

Authorities say the body was located near the Ivy Island Wildlife Area on the Iowa side of the river

Authorities were able to recover the body of an adult male from the river. It appears the man's body had been in the river for the sometime, and at this time his identity remains unknown.

The Monona County Sheriff's Office has asked area law enforcement agencies to check their missing person's reports and forward any reports matching the subject's general description to their office.

The man's body has been transferred to Sioux City for an autopsy and possible identification.