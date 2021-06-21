Sioux City City Council approves authorization of grant application for Chris Larson Park Riverfront Development Project

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City city council Monday afternoon approved authorization to apply for a grant, which would help fund the Chris Larsen Park Riverfront Project.

The grant application is for $400,000 dollars through the Gilchrist Foundation.

It would help fund phase two of the project, specifically the Virginia Shelter, design and purchase of park information and signage, and site furnishings.

Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott said the grant would help move the project along, filling in the gaps where they're short on fundraising.

"It's a big project for the city. Hopefully it'll have the ability to attract people off the interstate and have them stop a little longer in Sioux City. So, hopefully it'll be a positive for the community," said Scott.