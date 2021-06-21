Sioux County Sheriff warning residents of air duct cleaning scams

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities in Sioux County, Iowa are informing citizens of a possible air duct cleaning scam that has been occurring in the area.

The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says these air duct cleaning crews are offering a low-priced opportunity to clean residential or business ductwork.

The phone number they have been using is 712-218-2577.

The sheriff's office says when you call this number, you will receive a message saying, “this text mail subscriber is not available.”

Even if you don’t leave a message, the scammer begins a dialogue with you via text message asking you for personal information, such as, “How many furnaces do you have?” “What is your zip code?”

Callers have been reporting that if you answer them back, the dialogue has continued with statements similar to, “We charge $250.00 and at this price we will be cleaning all of the ducts from the top to the basement; all the vents from top to the basement, all the main lines, all the return lines, antibacterial sanitization process, no hookup charges, no hidden charges and no per-vent charges.”

Reporting parties have told authorities, if you ask them for references, the scammer will send you links to local credible duct cleaning businesses who have no affiliation with these scams.

Often, those who fall for this scam will also discover the quality of work is poor, if it was even performed at all.

Authorities have also heard reports that these scammers may be driving white vans with no business lettering.

The sheriff's office has provided these tips for when dealing with companies to better prevent getting scammed.