Teen father charged with abuse in infant daughter’s death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 17-year-old Nebraska man has been charged with felony child abuse in the death of his 6-month-old daughter. Chief Deputy Douglas County Attorney Brenda Beadle said the girl suffered significant injuries, including retinal hemorrhaging, while her father was caring for her on June 3, and the injuries don’t appear to be accidental. Beadle said the teen took his daughter to a neighbor’s apartment after she became unresponsive. The girl was rushed to a hospital where she died two days later. Beadle said the charges against the father may be upgraded after prosecutors receive the results of some additional testing that was done as part of the girl’s autopsy.