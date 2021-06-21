Trump’s company sues NYC for canceling golf course deal

NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump Organization is suing New York City for cancelling its contract to run a golf course in the Bronx and demanding that the “politically motivated” decision made after the Capitol riots earlier this year be reversed. The lawsuit filed in New York Supreme Court says nothing in the city’s 566-page contract with Donald Trump’s company gave it the right to terminate their deal and demands Trump’s company be allowed to continue to run the course with dramatic views of the Manhattan skyline — or that the city pay millions of dollars to get rid of it.