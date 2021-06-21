USVI oil refinery to shutter indefinitely amid violations

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A huge oil refinery in the U.S. Virgin Islands that contaminated the environment in a series of events that sickened dozens and forced schools to close has announced it would remain shuttered indefinitely.Limetree Bay Energy said Monday it would lay off more than 270 workers by September because it faced “extreme financial constraints” after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency suspended its petroleum refining and processing operations last month.The EPA paused the company’s operations last month as part of a 60-day emergency order after noting that Limetree has had large air pollutant and oil releases since February.