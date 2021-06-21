Woodbury County LEC Authority discusses accepted contractor

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Breaking ground on the new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center is one step closer to taking place.

LEC Authority Chairman Ron Wieck said it could be as early as the beginning of August.

The LEC Authority met Monday afternoon to discuss Hausmann Construction Company of Norfolk, NE. They also discussed alternative pricing options.

Last week, the authority accepted Hausmann's bid since it was the lowest. However, it is still $15 million over budget.

The LEC Authority went over the quality of the company's work during previous projects and asked if there were any concerns. Chairman Wieck said, personally, he is pleased with Hausmann Construction.

"We've actually been doing a lot of calling to previous projects. All of the information came back very very favorable. The story on Hausmann as we have of right now is that it is a very responsible contractor," said Wieck.

The contract has to be presented to Hausmann by next week. The LEC Authority has another meeting on June 2 at 2 p.m. They hope to set a groundbreaking ceremony date at that meeting.